Let's move forward with Great Lakes Tunnel
As a frequent opinion-page writer recently suggested, it's time to “come together over Line 5.”
Let’s start by stopping the misinformation and fear-mongering that writer continually uses in her opinion pieces.
Enbridge Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac serves Michigan, as well as four other states and two of Canada’s largest provinces. The light crude oil and natural gas liquids Line 5 in the Straits transports safely are essential to daily life.
The propane that heats homes, the fuel that enables air and land travel, and the manufacture of thousands of everyday items upon which we depend all rely on product from Line 5.
In Northern Michigan we understand the significance of Line 5 to the region, as well as the importance of the Great Lakes. Fortunately, we do not have to choose between the two.
Enbridge is funding construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel under the Straits because it is the next step to continuing to safely provide the energy upon which this region depends.
The Tunnel will house a replacement section of Line 5 deep below the lakebed, eliminating the chance of an anchor strike to Line 5 and virtually eliminating a leak from impacting the Straits.
More than 70 percent of Michiganders have come together; they support construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel as the common-sense solution to continuing to meet the region’s energy needs while protecting our waterways.
It’s time to stop the delay tactics and let Enbridge build the Great Lakes Tunnel.
Brad Jewett
Grand Traverse County commissioner
Traverse City
