A modest proposal
If Tudor Dixon is going to be our next governor, I have a modest proposal for her. Since two of her largest proclaimed priorities are education and safety, she proposes cutting funds for diversity consultants and administrators in public schools and using those funds for armed school security.
I propose that, rather than hiring armed school security guards, the public schools should provide each student with a firearm and replace writing and arithmetic with weapons training. Not only would this obviate the need to remove police officers from the streets where they are needed, but it would give children the skills that they will need in modern society.
As an added bonus, arming public school students would eliminate bullying since a child who is bullied by a classmate can avoid any ongoing trauma by simply shooting her tormentor.
Patrick Jennings
Marquette
