Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Antrim and Grand Traverse Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&