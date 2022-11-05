Support Ross in Leelanau County
I am writing in support of Kama Ross, a candidate for Leelanau County commissioner for Cleveland and Leland townships. I worked as a volunteer with Kama Ross this year at the nonprofit Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear.
What a dedicated worker Kama is. She volunteered to help PHSB’s gardening team, served as a docent at the Port Oneida Farms Heritage Center and led horse-and-wagon tours of the Port Oneida area. Her commitment to community and to supporting work that enhances Leelanau County was clear from Day One.
I am happy to support Kama’s candidacy.
Jean Jenkins
Maple City
