Double standards
I recently had a request from the U.S. Postal Service to complete an application to renew my post office box. This is a box I have had for several years. The instructions included the following: “We will ask you to show two types of acceptable identification, one bearing your photograph. The identification presented must be current and must contain sufficient information to confirm that the applicant is who he or she claims to be.”
The U.S. Postal Service is an agency of the government and has oversight from the administration. The politics of this administration suggest that asking for the same information to vote is a road block to disadvantaged groups of people. Need I say more?
Art Jeannot
Honor