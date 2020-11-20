Don’t re-write history
I read with interest the many comments from individuals and groups on various media sources the need for Republicans to accept the outcome of our latest election. I agree; it’s time for our citizens and elected officials to find and implement solutions together.
However, let’s not try to re-write history by ignoring the actions of the past four years by many of these same groups that spent much time denying and disrupting the outcome of the 2016 election. By learning from those behaviors, perhaps we will find ways to set aside our differences.
Art Jeannot
