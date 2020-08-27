WSJ draws false equivalence
The Wall Street Journal editorial published here falsifies the Obama administration economic record in order to criticize Vice President Joe Biden.
While conceding that President Barack Obama got some things right, the WSJ condemns him mainly because of the supposed slowness and shallowness of the recovery following the Great Recession. All the usual GOP themes are there: "income and social-worker transfer payments," "payments [penalizing] work in the name of supporting laid-off workers," etc. But a recovery there was.
President Obama inherited an economic disaster from President George W. Bush and passed a very sustainable economy on to President Donald Trump. However, what really bothers me about the publication of the editorial as "another view" is the misleading equivalence posited between Obama and Trump platforms.
It's not that we are weighing policies on a scale where the two trays hold competing yet democratic proposals. The Trumpian attack on our democracy has been so far-reaching that this newspaper's First Amendment right to publish freely may well be in jeopardy.
David Jaymes
Traverse City
