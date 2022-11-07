Service is key to her candidacy
Kama Ross — forester, volunteer, community organizer — wants to serve the residents of Leelanau County as a a county commissioner. I cannot think of a more qualified person to help the residents of the county continue to thrive in this post-pandemic environment.
I, as have many others, benefited from her leadership as chair of our Returned Peace Corps Volunteer group here in northern Michigan. She has led our group in volunteer work this past year and enriched our lives with her energy, enthusiasm and knowledge. She will be a great asset to the county commission.
Marilyn Jaquish
Traverse City
