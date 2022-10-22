Consider climate change when casting ballots
We have many important issues to consider when going to the polls this November. Unfortunately, one critical topic is not part of most candidates’ platforms: Extreme weather events, such as damaging winds, hurricanes, flooding, drought, extreme temperatures and fires, are all results of human-driven climate change.
Once our water supply and ability to grow food disappears, the other topics influencing our votes today will be meaningless. Change must happen now to sustain life for generations to come.
Please ask your candidates where they stand on climate change and let that be part of your decision when you vote.
Eileen Jankowski
Michele Zebell
M’Lynn Hartwell
Constance Koch
Debbie Watson
Terri DeFilippo
Deb Larimer
Kara Koeplin
Traverse City
Love for the Earth Climate Group
