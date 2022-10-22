Consider climate change when casting ballots 

We have many important issues to consider when going to the polls this November. Unfortunately, one critical topic is not part of most candidates’ platforms: Extreme weather events, such as damaging winds, hurricanes, flooding, drought, extreme temperatures and fires, are all results of human-driven climate change.

Once our water supply and ability to grow food disappears, the other topics influencing our votes today will be meaningless. Change must happen now to sustain life for generations to come.

Please ask your candidates where they stand on climate change and let that be part of your decision when you vote.

Eileen Jankowski

Michele Zebell

M’Lynn Hartwell

Constance Koch

Debbie Watson

Terri DeFilippo

Deb Larimer

Kara Koeplin 

Traverse City

Love for the Earth Climate Group

