NMC would benefit from Warner's experience
Navigating through the complexities of higher education takes someone who has been there, done that.
As a retired professor, dean, author and administrator who has successfully managed an annual $115 million school budget, Ken Warner is the right choice as trustee for Northwestern Michigan College.
His 45 years at the University of Michigan clearly demonstrated Ken's leadership and loyalty capabilities not just on campus but also to his state and community.
We have, as informed voters, especially through these challenging times, the opportunity to insure our community thrives with the knowledgeable gifts Ken willingly brings to the NMC board of trustees.
Susie Janis
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.