Plot against the governor
Like most Michiganders, I was shocked and sickened at the news of the domestic terrorist plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that was reported Thursday of last week. Friday’s Record-Eagle front page headline was “Sick and Depraved” and there was extensive coverage of this heinous plan. Saturday’s paper, likewise, had two lengthy stories about developing portions of the story.
So what did your loyal readers see in your Sunday editorial? Grand Traverse County road millage, along with two other op-eds about it. Nothing about the fact that terrorists wanted to kidnap the governor, about how Michigan has cells of domestic terrorists around the state and how we can protect ourselves from them. Nope, road millage.
Reminder: the election is in two weeks; you could easily have run that editorial next week and written something timely, informative and reassuring on Sunday. Why did you choose not to? Your readers deserve to know.
Janie Miller
Suttons Bay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.