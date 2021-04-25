Age is about perspective
Recently a lot of people wished that the late and highly respected Prince Philip of England would had lived to be 100. Even more say the same of others they had known, especially beloved relatives and friends who died at “age 99.” However, there is a big difference between birthdate and age.
Birthdate is counted as 24 hours; age as 12 months. Whether you believe that life begins at conception or sometime in the womb, pregnancy ends around six months later on the day of birth.
Then, approximately but not exactly, three months later the person’s first year ends and age 2 begins. Phillip was born April 21,1921. But at death on April 9, the 99th day of the year, his age was not 99. Philip lived to be 100.
Joe Janicki
Traverse City