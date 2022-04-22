Beware of bears
The recent article about the increasing population of black bears emerging from hibernation around here and the danger they may present reminded me of a sightseeing trip my parents took some years ago. While passing through Rocky Mountain National Park, they decided to take a bus tour up to some lookouts off Trail Ridge Road to view the magnificent scenery.
At the first stop along the way, as the passengers were getting out to stretch their legs, the bus driver cautioned them to beware of bears in the area: “Don’t feed or tease them or get too close to them because, I warn you, I am not going to open the door for anyone who comes running with a bear behind!”
Traverse City and environs, take heed.
Joe Janicki
Traverse City
