Congress needs a little motivation
The primary duty of the College of Cardinals in the Catholic Church is to elect the pope. The process of accomplishing this has evolved over the centuries from public acclamation to formal election. At one point, during the Middle Ages, the process faced unacceptable intransigence due to factions, arguments, delays and other shenanigans. The process needed to be altered dramatically.
So to avoid undue delays and possible political influence, the cardinals were sequestered in an enclosure that was locked in from the outside. No one else was allowed to enter. The cardinals’ daily food was supplied through a turnstile. After three days, the cardinals received only one meal per day, and after five days, they received only bread and water — no more pasta and vino. And to make matters worse, no salary. Obviously, the process accelerated dramatically.
Members of Congress today might well be considered analogous to the College of Cardinals. Congress’ currently unacceptable intransigence could use some outside influence and pressure. Locked in from the outside? Bread and water? No vino? No cellphones? No salary?
Joe Janicki
Traverse City
