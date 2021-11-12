Choose sustainable growth
As Traverse City transplants, many of us choose to live here and invest in this community because we love it. But we have reached a point where the growth in development is alarming. Elected leaders and influential business people are pushing fast growth without concern for sustainability or limitations of our current infrastructure. How many projects are going up quickly and without regard to what the community wants or needs?
More interestingly, how many local leaders are pushing fear of change and outsiders to their constituents while at the same time profiting off the influx of new residents? We should all be questioning how decisions are being made and who’s making money off those decisions. The developers, contractors, realtors and even nursing home operators who preach fear of change are also pushing for faster growth, lower taxes and less investment in our community infrastructure. Why? Follow the money right into their pockets. They will be long gone when the rest of us have to pay the price for their bad decisions.
The time to speak up is now. Growth must be sustainable and respectful of the needs of the community at large, not just those making money off it.
Deyar Jamil
Traverse City