Keep government, religion separate
Jesus said to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and unto God what is God’s. The First Amendment agrees.
Opponents of Proposal 3 want to outlaw all abortion, including cases of rape and incest. They argue that Proposal 3 is extreme and confusing when, in reality, there’s absolutely no right to abortion they would support.
Religious organizations are spearheading the war against reproductive rights. People who believe that God forbids birth control want the government to enforce their religious beliefs.
What will be criminalized next? Birth control, in vitro fertilization, divorce, blood transfusions? It’s a slippery slope.
Let’s keep government out of religion and religion out of government.
Deyar Jamil
Traverse City
