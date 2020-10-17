Endorsing Dana Ferguson
Born and raised in the Upper Peninsula, Dana Ferguson is the candidate for Michigan’s First Congressional District who best understands the struggles that our families and businesses face. While working full time and raising a family, he earned degrees in economics and public administration from Northern Michigan University. He has faced the many issues we all face in tough times. He will work hard for better jobs, schools and healthcare for our residents.
Dana is endorsed by labor organizations, respected elected officials and community leaders throughout our wide-ranging district. Please vote Dana Ferguson and bring our representation back home.
Jami Moore
Suttons Bay

