Gen. Milley, hero or traitor?
Although downplayed by liberals and the media, the situation with the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, is a dire one.
Set aside the politics, hard though that may be. We have a commanding general that allegedly violated the highest laws in the land by contacting a foreign enemy with classified information, without authorization. He not only compromised his integrity but also opened himself up to being blackmailed at some point in the future. Suspected spies have been arrested for much less in the past.
Every effort should be made to immediately get to the bottom of these allegations. The general should be relieved from all duties in his prestigious and critical role as the head of our military. The risk to our national security simply isn’t worth it.
The author of the new book should also be queried as to the validity of his information.
If innocent, you would think General Milley would welcome a full investigation to clear his record.
Remember too, Trump was unaware his authority was being usurped by a delusional military officer and possible congressional accomplices whose concerns turned out to be unfounded and baseless. If true, all are criminal behaviors.
James Miller
Omena