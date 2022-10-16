Height does matter
I urge a no vote on Traverse City Proposal 1.
As Traverse City’s skyline continues to change, it’s time to say no. Do you want to look up and see the sky, the sun, the snowflakes and the trees? Or do you want to look up and see a building’s windows and elevator shaft? Do you want to breathe the clean air flowing in from the Bay? Or do you want to breathe air reflected from this building?
Sixty feet is enough. Adding 20 feet to this building will add no additional housing. Vote no.
T. Michael Jackson
Traverse City
