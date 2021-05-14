An attack on us all
The attack on the reporter at the press event of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently at the Discovery Center was an attack on all of us. We are fortunate to live in an area with an abundance of press that brings us the news of the area through all types of media. The reporters for these outlets work diligently to bring us honest news. They deserve to be treated with the same respect we all expect.
The heckler who interrupted the governor, yelled at a reporter, threw the reporters microphone on the ground and spat on the photojournalist should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Will he be treated the same as if he had spat on one of the police officers? Will the sheriff do the right thing and uphold our laws?
This incident is not, nor should it be treated as “business as usual.” This individual should be seriously held accountable for his actions. Attacking the news media is attacking one of our basic freedoms — and is an attack on us all.
T. Michael Jackson
Traverse City