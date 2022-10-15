'My body' vs. government warnings
The Surgeon General’s warnings are based on real science: Pregnant women shouldn't smoke or drink alcohol because "of the risk of birth defects.”
Moreover, consider 18 U.S. Code – Sec. 3596 (b) – Pregnant Woman: “A sentence of death shall not be carried out upon a woman while she is pregnant.” International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Article 6(5): “Sentence of death shall not … be carried out on pregnant women.”
An unborn human person is separate from the mother’s body.
“It’s a child, not a choice” is an absolute truth. Vote no on Proposal 3.
Scott Jackson
Cedar
