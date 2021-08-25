The least generation
We all remember the Greatest Generation for the extreme sacrifices they made to preserve our safety and freedom. History will show our current generation as the Least Generation, with nearly half the population unwilling to make the trivial sacrifice of wearing a mask and getting a vaccine — two simple steps to help reduce the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of our nation shows no concern for the health of their family, neighbors, friends and co-workers.
We should expect the pandemic to continue indefinitely with ongoing illness and death until this Least Generation develops some concern for the health of their fellow children, women and men. God forbid that they be asked to make a significant sacrifice for their country.
Mark Jackson, M.D.
Grawn