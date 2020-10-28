Why I support Joe Biden
I’ve lived under the leadership of every president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Never have I been so ashamed, dismayed and embarrassed for our country as I have under President Donald Trump.
I’m voting for women to have the right to make their own choices. I’m voting for my grandchildren to grow up in a tolerant country that doesn’t hate minorities. I’m voting for someone who tells the truth. I’m voting for the ability of our grandchildren to breathe clean air.
Racism, the killing of 225,000 Americans through incompetence, the belittling of women, teaching our children that lying is OK is wrong. That’s why I’m voting for Joe Biden.
T. Michael Jackson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.