Something to celebrate
We're all getting tired of COVID-19, masks, social distancing, quarantining and the more serious nature of this disease. We miss our families, particularly at this holiday season. We also miss celebrating with friends and neighbors. Our church, like many other churches, has been Zooming Sunday services. Whereas Zooming partially fulfills our religious needs, it doesn't touch our social or human desires to be with our families, friends or neighbors. You all know the song "we need a little Christmas, right this very minute, candles in the window, etc."
So, my wife had an idea to hold a tailgate party for our small congregation in the church parking lot with masks on and social distancing in place. During a recent Sunday afternoon (Dec. 6) we brought our own tailgate provisions and celebrated St. Nicholas Day and each other with our social buttons turned on and with lots of laughter. Several out of state friends joined the party via cellphones and we even welcomed a member's dog to the party.
It's my pleasure to share this "feel good" story with all of you and also, to hopefully put COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror. We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy holiday season and a Happy New Year.
Rich Isphording
Northport