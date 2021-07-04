Americans' good hearts
In the '40s and '50s we celebrated Memorial Day with parades, bands, flags, military. We marched to church for remembrance.
This year I asked my wife to join me in Northport to play patriotic music. We took a boombox and CD of John Phillip Sousa’s marches. Initially, people didn’t know what was happening. Then Americana took over. Car horns blared, folks gave a “thumbs up," strangers said “thank you," veterans saluted, strangers bought donuts, some wanted to give money, kids skipped on the sidewalk, some danced.
Someone showed photos of their dad in 1945 on Iwo Jima and a man told us about his Dad, a Marine Scout, who was left for dead on Okinawa, but survived. A lady veteran showed us her jacket identifying her as a member of her unit's Honor Guard. We're of the same family. We love our country; we believe in American values.
America’s Greatest Generation, our parents’ generation, instilled in us their ethics, patriotism, religion and personal values. They didn’t want us to face world wars or depression, and they knew America was great because they helped build it. They led America to freedom and a peaceful world.
Our personal celebration reinforced our belief in Americans' good hearts.
Rich Isphording
Northport