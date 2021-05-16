Spread the wealth
From a COVID-19 basket case to a world leader in vaccinating adults, the U.S. is much closer to approaching that sought after target of herd immunity. Meanwhile, the developing world languishes at around 1 to 2 percent of the population vaccinated. I do understand that we want to make our population as safe as possible, but I have concerns about the morality of our current direction.
As the leader of the "free world" don’t we have an obligation to try to increase the vaccine rate for all people in a global pandemic? From both health and political perspectives, isn’t it in our best interests to try to more widely distribute vaccines which have been rigorously tested to western standards compared to those developed in China or Russia? Haven’t epidemiologists established that the risks of new variants emerging increases the longer the virus circulates through a population? Why is the Ad Council still running ads to persuade those who will likely make the choice to never get vaccinated?
The bottom line is that with doses being unused at vaccine sites all over our country, isn’t it time that those less fortunate in other countries be given the opportunity to also get vaccinated?
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City