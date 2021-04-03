Grassroots thought on guns
Having grown up around guns, I am in favor of their use for sport. While in the service, I fired at a range both an M-16 and 50 caliber on full automatic and freely confess what an adrenaline rush it was.
But these weapons, like so many others on the market today are made for killing people, NOT hunting. Having worked most of my career in developing countries I was frequently asked if I felt safe. Counter-intuitively, my reply was always that I felt safer overseas. Nowhere else are guns more readily available and more readily used on people. No where else does one walk into a school, grocery store or any public place and check out alternative exits.
And no where else does the phrase “thoughts and prayers for the victims and their loved ones” ring so hollow when uttered by lawmakers who have no intention of voting for sensible gun legislation. Isn’t it reasonable to think that all Americans, whether or not they shoot guns for sport, are appalled at news of another mass murder? So, is it so far-fetched to think that hunters could start a grassroots movement backing such laws?
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City