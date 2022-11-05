Thoughts on mid-term elections
Even though there are many important local issues in the upcoming elections, foremost in most people’s minds is inflation. Yes, it is higher at 8.2%, higher than it’s been in decades, but inflation in the Eurozone is well over 10%. We do live in a global economy and events, whether they be a global pandemic or the invasion of Ukraine, impact everyone.
While it would be convenient to blame the current president and Congress, please remember that the Federal Reserve makes decisions without input from lawmakers or the president. Their primary tool for lowering inflation is to raise interest rates. Republicans, in their efforts to retake control of Congress, have insisted only they can bring inflation down, but who has heard how they would address it differently?
Root causes are blamed on the massive stimulus packages to combat the impact of the pandemic. However, think of the hypocritical posturing of those in Congress who voted against funding infrastructure programs, yet those same people unabashedly took credit for those projects that better their communities.
Let’s hope that voters look beyond all the stale smokescreens of rigged elections (rejected by courts 62 times) and do their homework before voting.
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City
