When is enough … enough?
Having read/watched with revulsion the continued slaughter of our citizens with weapons of war, I am at a loss how legislators cannot act more decisively.
I read about an expat family, residents here for the last two decades, moving back to the UK because they are all stressed over young children needing active shooter drills twice a year, with knowledge that they probably won’t stop the initial onslaught, while UK passport holders now live four years longer than Americans, primarily due to gun violence.
And then recently there was an editorial by a doctor graphically describing how high-velocity rounds from assault rifles shred flesh, muscles and organs. Does it appear that lawmakers stonewalling common-sense laws “love their guns more than children?” Definitely.
But, in deference to responsible gun owners; perhaps the unified message shouldn’t be more gun control, but improved gun safety – which the vast majority of the country favors.
This isn’t a Second Amendment issue. Think about all of those students at Oxford High who were trying to move on with their lives and then, less than 15 months later, they were sheltering in place on the Michigan State University campus. Nashville, Louisville, Dadeville.
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City
