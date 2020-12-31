Vaccine reality check
COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured and the country is working through the first phase of inoculations. Fast forwarding seven months, I would love to think that the vast majority of Americans will get vaccinated and we will be well on the way back to the normalcy remembered from 11 months ago.
However, having witnessed the division stoked over the past several years — along with the historical averages for Americans willing to accept a vaccine — the cynic in me wonders how many anti-maskers also happen to be anti-vaxxers. This group could say they were vaccinated, which would provide justification for not wearing a mask, thereby allowing the virus to continue to spread through the (unvaccinated) population.
But when I have these thoughts, I’m reminded that Darwinism will come into play here.
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City