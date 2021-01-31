Health care or health care facilities
I recently heard a commentator on a radio station mention that the U.S. has the best health care in the world. This comment stopped me in my tracks, until I realized what he probably meant to say was that the U.S. has some of the best health care facilities in the world.
Having lived in several other countries, most recently Germany, it is common knowledge that the U.S. has a health care system that is at the bottom when stacked up against any other economy with a comparable standard of living.
If you disagree with this statement, answer the question "Is it fair for good employees, through no fault of their own, to lose not only their jobs, but also their health insurance during the pandemic?"
During the last election, there were cries of socialism, if you elect a certain candidate. I’m not sure why that word elicits such a negative response when citizens on both sides of the aisle depend heavily on Social Security and the Affordable Care Act. Isn’t it about time for lawmakers to think about what are rights and not just privileges for all their constituents?
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City