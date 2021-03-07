Letter: Iseri
Vote of conscience
In conversations with relatives leading up to last November’s election there were ambivalent feelings: as lifelong Republicans, they also did not want to face another four years of divisiveness. My reply was there is no shame in voting for the stronger candidate.
Fast forward to the House vote to impeach the sitting president over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol; Liz Cheney famously said this is a “vote of conscience.” Knowing full well the blistering criticism she and her nine colleagues in the House would face, along with the seven Republican senators who voted to convict, those three words were sufficient to indicate that they placed their oath to the Constitution above getting reelected.
What remains a mystery to me two months after the attack on the Capitol, with absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud, was how so many in Congress can live with their consciences. All of them know that 42 lawsuits contesting election results were promptly thrown out. As the struggle for the future direction of the Republican Party continues, I must be incredibly naïve to think that Lincoln’s Party of “Law and Order” should still stand for integrity.
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City