What’s missing?
From the bickering in Congress to those wanting to discuss impeachment of the governor, what’s missing in their debates? From the president who repeatedly proclaimed that “on Nov. 4 you’re not going to hear anything about COVID” to anti-masker citizens, do those people understand what’s conspicuously absent from their narratives?
Empathy is what’s missing. How about more empathy for the unemployed who are struggling to put food on the table and in danger of being evicted? How about more empathy for front-line workers, especially those in healthcare? How about more empathy for those whose families were directly affected by this virus?
How long will it take for those who support the country’s current leadership to realize that questioning the clear outcome of the election is just the latest smokescreen to distract people from the crisis of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and its broad-based impact on our lives?
Finally, don’t we need more empathy for public health and elected officials who are in the no-win dilemma of deciding between struggling businesses and people’s lives? But the bottom line is when they look at rapidly filling COVID wards and fatalities, can their decision making really be faulted?
Doug Iseri
Traverse City