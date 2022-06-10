Anger and disgust
How does one feel anything but anger and disgust over the most recent school shooting in Uvalde? This anger and disgust carries over to emotions directed at politicians who continually voice thoughts and prayers for the victims’ families, but have no intention of supporting any legislation making it more difficult for mass murderers to buy weapons designed to kill people. Their fallback solution is to strengthen the mental health system, ignorant of the fact that mental health resources were already stretched thin, BEFORE the pandemic hit. Furthermore, the assailant in Uvalde had no record of mental health issues.
Perhaps sensing the fragility of this response, a lawmaker from Texas also chipped in that the solution was to limit the entry/exit doors in schools to ONE. Hmmm… file this problem solver away with the one who said to arm the teachers. When parents discuss the recent tragic events with their young children, trying to reassure them that they are going to be safe; it must be getting progressively more difficult masking the fear and doubt in words meant to provide comfort.
Douglas Iseri
Traverse City
