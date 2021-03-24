Renew then animal control millage
It’s time to start thinking about the animal control millage renewal. The renewal will go up for a vote in November if the Grand Traverse County Commissioners allow it to be on the ballot. I’m working with Commissioner Penny Morris to get the ball rolling since it’s a long process.
The millage renewal will be on the April 7 meeting agenda. Please email your support for the millage to the county commissioners or participate in their virtual meeting at 8 a.m. by giving a public comment.
The animal control millage was passed in 2018 by 71.65 percent of the residents — possibly the most popular millage on record from my research — so this should be a very easy vote for the commissioners to make.
Jennifer Isbell
Pet Friends Magazine
Traverse City