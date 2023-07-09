Reflecting on gas prices and a view of the bay
I have written before about fuel prices in Traverse City versus the outlying areas. Was told the reason gasoline was cheaper elsewhere was because of lower grades of fuel. Now Shell owns Ellen's Corner in Mesick (the same owners as Traverse City). One would, therefore, figure the grades must be the same.
And it shouldn't matter with diesel fuel anyway. Diesel has been $3.70 or less in Mesick since May 13, currently $3.64; yet 22 miles away in Traverse City, the lowest price you can find it is $3.99. Why? Gas and diesel fuel used to always be within .20 cents of each other, and it still is in Mesick!
Gas fixing or a view by the bay?
John Irwin
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.