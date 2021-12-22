We expect better
We the people on Forestlane Drive have suffered through two instances of heavy snow. Earlier this winter where it snowed Friday-Sunday the plows finally showed up on Monday afternoon, then again Friday-Sunday when after at least three calls finally showed up Sunday afternoon.
We then had a 6-14 inch hard packed base if anyone would like to cross-country ski. Hard to believe it takes three days to plow. We have many senior citizens living here; I hate to think what could have happened if they were unable to get out. The end of the road was brutal to get through. Pretty sad when our road is right across from Bill Marsh.
Now we know the county has many new drivers (after Record-Eagle headlines), so I'm sure things will get better? Do these new drivers not get any training? We expect better for our tax dollars.
John Irwin
Traverse City