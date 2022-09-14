We don't know Jack
Notice what people do, not what they say. The voting record of state Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, tells us who he is. His speeches hide his extremism.
Jack is anti-women’s choice: This year, he voted to keep a 1931 law that would ban abortion in Michigan, even in cases of rape or incest. He voted to continue banning birth control, except for married people. He voted to make it a felony for providers to perform second-trimester abortions. His right-wing extremist leanings aren't good for Michigan. Don't vote for Jack.
Gretchen Iorio
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.