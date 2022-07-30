County needs some new commissioners
The Jan. 6 House Investigative Committee has established that former President Donald Trump knew that he had lost the election and yet he promoted the "Big Lie" and initiated and motivated the assault on the Capitol aided by his supporters, the Proud Boys.
Knowing what we now know, the connection between Grand Traverse County Republican-led Board of Commissioners and Randy Bishop, a Proud Boy supporter, is very disturbing.
In a 4-2 vote, with Sonny Wheelock and Democratic commissioner Bryce Hundley opposing and Betsy Coffia absent, Republicans Robert Hentschel, Ron Clous, Brad Jewett and Gordie LaPointe passed a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution on March 4, 2020, after hearing presentations in support from local Proud Boys John Sumner and Michael Walton and from “Trucker Randy” Bishop, a right-wing radio DJ and twice-convicted felon who is now a current candidate for Michigan Senate.
Grand Traverse County is better than this. Voters need to change the makeup of our county commission. We need to reject the "Big Lie" and vote for candidates who believe the 2020 election was fairly won by President Biden. Our democracy depends on it. Vote!
Gretchen Iorio
Traverse City
