Carving pumpkins with our granddaughters Lucy and Sofi was the latest tradition to go down in flames. Thanksgiving and Christmas with our downstate families will also fall victim to COVID-19. Many of us are dealing with similar disappointments.
However, those are negligible compared to the more than 200,000 people who have died from the virus. Many of the deaths, the chaos and economic hardships are due to President Donald Trump's leadership. Trump embraces lies and rejects science. Trump and his enablers must go.
Vote for Democrats to restore science and a return to normalcy.
Gretchen Iorio
Traverse City
