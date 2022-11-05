Vote for candidates who care about all
Growing up in a union household during the 1950s and '60s in Toledo, we understood how important the Democratic Party was for working people.
Since FDR, the Democratic Party has been a champion in securing quality of life for working-class Americans. Being married to a union attorney, I have witnessed this firsthand, time and again.
Betsy Coffia and the rest of the Democratic slate will work tirelessly for ordinary people. From issues like child care to women's reproductive freedom, to protecting Medicare and social security, it is the Democrats who care about all of us.
Gretchen Iorio
Traverse City
