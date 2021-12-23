Reverse track on armored vehicle
Grand Traverse County commissioners must reconsider their vote from the Dec. 15 meeting and vote "no" for a Bearcat armored vehicle. It is not needed or wanted by the residents of Grand Traverse County.
Sheriff Tom Bensley in the Record-Eagle of Dec. 16 seemed to indicate that those of us who do not want an armored vehicle that militarizes our sheriff's department don't know what we are talking about. That kind of attitude is exactly the kind of mindset that demonstrates his hubris, which leads to the sheriff's poor judgement.
We see that kind of poor judgement in the way he treats the prisoners in our jail. It has been reported frequently that prisoners do not receive mental health treatment or medication that they need. He passes it off as if that is not his job. Certainly that is wrong. We need more police officers, more mental health officers and more community policing. Use the funds for those kinds of public safety policies.
Sheriff Bensley does not need to militarize the sheriff's department. In his interview with the Record-Eagle, he was unable to give an example of an incident which required a Bearcat. No to the Bearcat.
Gretchen Iorio
Traverse City