Commissioners are shortsighted on new Senior Center
Grand Traverse County Commissioners are balking at contributing to a new Senior Center. We moved to Traverse City eight years ago after our retirements. We are not alone: About a quarter of the county’s residents are seniors, many of whom came from other areas.
What is often ignored in debates on issues affecting seniors is that we are one of the main drivers of the prosperity this area enjoys. We cost the county nothing during the decades we spent building our retirement, yet we are now a very significant part of the local tax base. Our taxes support the schools and infrastructure. We help keep our local businesses open when the tourists are gone.
Being famous as a great place to retire is a huge boon to Grand Traverse County and its economy. There are other counties in the area, many of them less expensive to live in, but building a new Senior Center would add a great deal to our reputation as the best place to be. The costs will only continue to rise if we keep dragging our feet.
Chris and Abbie Innes
Traverse City
