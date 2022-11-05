Long Lake cannot take on cost of park
In 1941 Twin Lakes Park was deeded to Grand Traverse County to be used as a county park.
On March 16, 2022, four county commissioners — Rob Hentschel, Penny Morris, Darryl Nelson and Ron Clous — voted to give the park to Long Lake Township.
They also voted to pay the township annual payments of $31,006.53 for the next four years, along with the yearly revenue for a cell tower lease, which for the next 30 years will be an additional $900,000.
This was done with no due diligence to notify residents of the county and no town hall meetings to discuss how this would affect adjoining property owners of the park or discussions with the Long Lake Township residents that now will have their taxes raised to enable the township to manage a 175-acre park.
It also was never a part of the county commissioners' meeting agenda, which would have enabled interested parties to be a part of a discussion about this transfer and to express their concerns.
Long Lake Township taxpayers cannot afford to take on the cost of Twin Lakes Park.
Kay Gallagher Ingraham
Long Lake Township
