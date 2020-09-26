Support Ballenger
I support Josey Ballenger for the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education because she is hard working and devoted to TCAPS. As a teacher and school board member, I know Josey will be successful in this position because she will ask the hard questions and bring accountability to the board.
Josey has demonstrated a great commitment to our district by attending board meetings for nearly two years, tutoring and volunteering in the classroom. Josey will use this position to advocate for students, families and teachers. Vote Ballenger by absentee ballot or Nov. 3.
Amanda Igra
Traverse City
