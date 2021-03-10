Decisions without understanding
In response to the article of on March 4 regarding the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy headquarters site plan.
East Bay Township trustees Judy Nemitz and Mindy Walters' votes strike me as proof that the uninformed are making decisions for all.
I do not understand how these two people can cast a "no" vote without fully understanding these two points:
1. The lifespan of solar panel is 30-plus years and longer and 100 percent recyclable with a 100 to 85 percent capture of reusable materials in the recycling process
2.The size of the parking lot at the site is enormous, more than large enough to accommodate large motorhomes. (did she neglect to look around?)
This kind of thinking and voting is what has gotten East Bay Township into the position of granting permits for short-term rentals without placing a density per neighborhood limit on the number of permits granted.
Residents of East Bay Township beware: these individuals are making decisions that impact your neighborhood's future.
Michael Ierulli
Traverse City