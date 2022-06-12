Absurdities of American life
George Carlin the late, great comedian created widely loved, fictitious conversations that comically exposed the absurdities of American life. Now, I find the current absurdities of American life can generate only horror and outrage.
“Come in son. We’ve got just the thing that a sportsman like you needs. Here’s a model you’ll like. It’s advertised on the web. You’ll take two? That’s great! Now you’ll want a bunch of rounds; most folks get five or 600. Just a sec, I gotta do an internet check. Hey, you’re good to go. You can take these home today, and in just a week you’ll be using these bad boys like a video game hero. But hey, let me warn you, don’t try to celebrate your newfound manhood by taking a drink of liquor. Everyone knows that a brain like yours is too immature to understand how harmful alcohol is to a kid’s growing body. I’ve heard you don’t even know how to drive. Bye now. I’ll look for your name in the newspaper.”
Are you prepared for your child or grandchild to be the blood sacrifice consecrated by those who bow down to the sacred script of the Second Amendment?
Jim Hutchison
Suttons Bay
