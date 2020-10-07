Give Bensley another term
This town is lucky to have a Sheriff like Tom Bensley. I have known him all my life and supported him in sports and politics. He has never let me down.
If ever in need, he’s the one to go to. He can’t know everything, but once he finds out wrong has been done, he’ll handle it or find someone that can. Please continue to have faith in him and vote “Tom“ again. He’s the one for Traverse City — a fellow native.
Rosie White Hutchinson, Command Master Sgt. (retired) U.S. Air Force
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.