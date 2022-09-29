What happened to the GOP
At one time, both political parties agreed America would be first: First in science, technology, space exploration, manufacturing, public education and environmental protections, to name a few.
At one time, there were principled, independent-minded Republicans who believed in actual facts and logic over expediency, but no longer. The MAGA Republicans have forced them out and taken control.
These MAGA Republicans don’t believe in science or basic human/civil/voting/women’s rights. They do believe in culture wars, pseudoscience and Trump, the whole Trump and nothing but Trump, so help them Trump. They also believe in enemies of the state, preordained election results and witches.
Some MAGA Republicans are now attempting to appear as moderates, but their past behavior is the best predictor of their future performance.
If these MAGA Republicans gain a majority, the odds favor that they will form a power-obsessed government composed of election/science deniers and conspiracists. They will control all leadership positions, committees, agendas and investigations. They will establish authoritarian rule and, once established, they will never relinquish it — and our freedoms will rapidly disappear.
For those who truly love our Constitution and American way of life, now is the time for you to stand and do the honorable thing.
John Hunter
Traverse City
