City needs zoning changes to ensure future prosperity
City commissioners for Traverse City have a historic opportunity: zoning amendments to improve the housing landscape.
These amendments aren't radical shifts, but necessary updates based on best practices nationwide. Current zoning rules hinder our ability to meet housing demands, both now and for future generations.
The proposed changes take steps toward a more inclusive community, and the time for action is now. Opposition may be vocal, yet our leaders today have a chance to earn the silent gratitude of future generations.
I urge the city commission to vote in favor of these amendments. I invite readers also to send in their support. Let's confront today's challenges and create a path toward an inclusive, prosperous Traverse City.
Gary Howe
Traverse City
