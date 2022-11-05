BATA deserves yes vote
Since the last millage, our Bay Area Transportation Authority made significant strides in delivering safe, reliable and efficient transportation. From Link on-demand to the Bayline and greener buses, BATA is innovating and ensuring we get where we need to go.
Let's do our part by supporting the momentum. Vote "yes" for BATA and secure that this essential service continues at a level that can make us proud.
Gary Howe
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.